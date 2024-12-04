AEW Dynamite, last week’s Dynamite poll results, Dynamite and Collision grades, Sylvester Terkay, Viktor, Brooke Adams, Hiromu Takahashi, Curtis Iaukea, Umaga

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Fishers, Indiana at Fishers Event Center. The show includes the Dynamite Diamond battle royal and Continental Classic tournament matches. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Indiana. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 29 percent of the voters. B and D finished tied for second with 22 percent of the vote each. Jake Barnett and I each gave Dynamite a C+ grade during the same night audio review.

-We did not have an AEW Collision live review and therefore did not run a post show poll. I gave the show a B- grade thanks mostly to the Continental Classic tournament matches.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sylvester Terkay is 54.

-Viktor (Eric Thompson) of the Ascension tag team is 44.

-Brooke Adams is 40. She worked as Brooke Tessmacher in TNA.

-Hiromu Takahashi is 35.

-The late Curtis Iaukea died on December 4, 2010 at age 73.

-The late Umaga (Edward Fatu) died of a heart attack at age 36 on December 4, 2009.