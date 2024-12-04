NXT Deadline lineup: The full card for Saturday’s premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Deadline event that will be held on Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory.

-Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT Championship

-Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee vs. Nathan Frazer vs. Ethan Page vs. Eddy Thorpe in the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Sol Ruca vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Zaria vs. Giulia vs. Wren Sinclair in the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Tavion Heights and Myles Borne the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Jaida Parker vs. Lola Vice in a NXT Underground match

Powell’s POV: Thorpe and Sinclair won the Last Chance qualifiers to become the final entrants in the Iron Survivor Challenge matches. Heights and Borne won a tag team battle royal to earn the right to challenge Frazer and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Join John Moore for his live review with any pre-show notables or the start of the main card at 6CT/7ET as the show streams on Peacock in the United States. A same night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).