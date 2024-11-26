NXT on The CW live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Ivory, Brian Lee, Maven

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tony D’Angelo vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT North American Championship and Fallon Henley vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT television show received a B grade in our post show poll from 42 percent of the voters. A finished second with 38 percent of the votes. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ivory (Lisa Moretti) is 63. She also worked as Tina Ferrari in GLOW.

-Brian Lee is 58. He worked as Chainz and was the fake Undertaker in WWE.

-Maven Huffman is 48.