WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s Survivor Series WarGames fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-New Day’s ten-year anniversary celebration

-The tournament for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship begins

Powell's POV: This may not be the most festive celebration if the argument between Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods on last night's Raw is any indication. Monday's Raw will be live from Everett, Washington at Angel of the Winds Arena. Raw is a two-hour show through the end of the year.