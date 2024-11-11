WWE Raw in Grand Rapids, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Van Hammer, Session Moth Martina, Lio Rush, Bob Orton, Josh Barnett, Katarina Waters, Ryback, Dave Crist, Cassie Lee, Nick Patrick, Chris Jericho, Pete Dunne

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. The show features WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Grand Rapids, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport, Thursday’s AEW Collision taping in Albany, and Friday’s Smackdown in Milwaukee. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Van Hammer (Mark Hildreth) is 65 today.

-Session Moth Martina (Karen Glennon) is 34 today.

-Lio Rush (Lionel Green) is 30 today.

-Bob Orton Jr. turned 74 on Sunday.

-Josh Barnett turned 47 on Sunday.

-Katarina Waters, who played Katie Lea Burchill in WWE, Winter in Impact, and The Temptress in WOW, turned 44 on Sunday.

-Ryback (Ryan Reeves) turned 43 on Sunday.

-Dave Crist turned 42 on Sunday.

-Cassie Lee (Cassie McIntosh) is 31. She worked as Peyton Royce in WWE.

-Referee Nick Patrick (Joseph Hamilton Jr.) turned 65 on Saturday.

-Chris Jericho (Chris Irvine) turned 54 on Saturday.

-Alex Abrahantes turned 47 on Saturday.

-Pete Dunne (Peter England) turned 31 on Saturday.