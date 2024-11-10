DDT X Defy Wrestling “In Utero” results (11/9): Vetter’s review of Mao vs. Mike Bailey vs. Miyu Yamashita for the DDT Universal Title, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kohei Kinoshita

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

DDT X Defy Wrestling “In Utero”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

November 9, 2024 from Seattle, Washington at Washington Hall

This is the second show of a double-header. The building is packed with maybe 500-600 fans. Rich Bocchini, Ethan HD, and Veda Scott provided commentary.

1. Gringo Loco vs. Yuni. Yuni is 16 years old and he carried his backpack to the ring. Quick reversals to open and a standoff. Yuni hit an Airplane Spin that sent Loco to the floor, so Yuni hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor at 2:30. In the ring, Loco hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Loco hit an Arabian Press for a nearfall at 5:30. Yuni hit a mid-ring huracanrana for a nearfall. Yuni hit a jump-up dropkick in the corner, then a jump-up Frankensteiner for a nearfall at 8:00. This crowd was going nuts for this teenager! Loco hit a swinging side slam for a nearfall. Yuni hit a top-rope corkscrew huracanrana, then a twisting DDT for a nearfall at 10:00. However, Loco hit the Base Bomb (second-rope twisting powerbomb to the mat) for the pin. An excellent high-flying opener.

Gringo Loco defeated Yuni at 10:30.

2. Danshoku Dieno vs. Randy Myers. I’ve described Myers as an effeminate version of DC’s Joker with the same shade of green hair. Both men kiss any male fan who raises their hand. Myers snuck up on Dieno as he was kissing men, rolled him up, and pinned him in the crowd. So, we have a ‘new champion.’ But whatever belt this is, it’s like a 24/7 title, so they continued to fight in the crowd and got in the ring, and the bell rang to officially begin at 1:00. Myers hit a dive through the ropes, and they did some gay comedy, earning a “you sick f—!” chant. In the ring, Dieno peeled down his trunks to reveal a thong and he sat down on Myers’ face to get a nearfall. They took turns kissing the ref, but the ref got bumped, too.

Myers hit a DDT but the ref was down. The lights went out and we heard the Undertaker’s ‘gong’ play. Out came Yoshihiko, the stupid mannequin, so this has been turned into a three-way, with them selling for the life-sized doll. The doll was thrown off the apron onto Myers for a nearfall. The crowd is totally into this silliness and raunchy gay humor. Dieno rolled up Myers to end this.

Danshoku Dieno defeated Randy Myers and Yoshihiko to regain his heavy metal title at 9:14.

Good lord, we aren’t done. Yoshihiko choked out Dieno and won the title. Myers kept beating up the doll. All three brawled to the back.

3. Nick Wayne vs. Jack Cartwheel. Jack got a WWE ID contract this week. Wayne was still acting cocky but he got a babyface pop anyway in his hometown. Rich reminded us that Nick Wayne is still just 19 years old. These two each won once against the other in GCW. They worked each other’s left arm, and Jack did some cartwheels and a deep armdrag. Jack hit a huracanrana at 3:00. Nick hit a flip dive to the floor. Wayne hit a DDT onto the thin mat at ringside. In the ring, Wayne hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 5:30 and a running neckbreaker, and Jack sold the pain as he writhed on the mat.

Jack hit his impressive Crucifix Driver for a nearfall at 7:00. Wayne hit a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall. Wayne has a cut in his eyebrow but seeing his own blood only fired him up. Jack nailed the Sasake Special at 10:00. In the ring, Wayne hit a Dragon Suplex for a nearfall. They traded superkicks, and Cartwheel hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 11:30. This crowd was hot. Jack went for a Shooting Star Press, but Wayne caught him with a stunner. Wayne then hit the Wayne’s World fadeaway stunner for the pin. A very good match.

Nick Wayne defeated Jack Cartwheel at 11:59.

4. “C4” Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas vs. Shota & Bryan Keith vs. “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl for the Defy Tag Team Titles. Champs C4 were introduced last, as they should be. The short Shota and Chhun opened. (Again, this is NOT NJPW’s Shota Umino.) Shota tied Pearl in an Indian Deathlock at 2:00, and he suplexed Gibson while keeping the lock on. MH began working over Rosas in their corner. Rosas finally hit a German Suplex on Gibson at 6:30. Keith finally tagged in and all six competitors were suddenly brawling. Cody hit some dropkicks and did a spinarooni, then he hit flying Stinger Splashes on all the heels. Shota hit a dive through the ropes. Keith hit the Emerald Tiger Driver for a nearfall. Keith accidentally hit a Mafia Kick on Shota! Rosas immediately hit his assisted sit-out powerbomb to pin Shota. Good match. Keith shoved teammate Shota and left without him.

Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas defeated Shota & Bryan Keith and Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl to retain the Defy Tag Team Titles at 10:19.

5. Marina Shafir vs. Danika “Diehard” Della Rouge for the Defy Wrestling Women’s Title. Danica is shorter with curly purple hair. Bocchini said Danica hasn’t been here since March 2023. Marina tied her in a headlock and slowed down any offense Danika tried. Danika hit a splash for a nearfall. Marina went for a Full Nelson but Danika fought free. Danika hit a second-rope spinning kick for a nearfall at 4:30. Danika tried to hit some punches but Marina ducked and weaved to avoid most of them. Marina slammed her to the mat and earned a big pop. Marina applied a rear-naked choke but Danika escaped. Marina finally applied the Mother’s Milk sleeper against her chest, and Danika tapped out. Okay match; I think the crowd (and myself) were actually looking forward to a quick squash victory.

Marina Shafir defeated Danika “Diehard” Della Rouge to retain the Defy Women’s Title at 7:30.

* Shoko Nakajima got in the ring to a massive pop! She spoke in English and challenged Marina to a match and said she will be champion. (I presume this will happen on the Sunday show.) Marina got on the mic and asked her if she really thought that was a good idea.

5. Daisuke Sasaki and Artemis Spencer vs. “Bollywood Boyz” Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra. I have often said Sasaki is like WCW-era Raven in the way he dresses and dark makeup under his eyes. I always say Spencer reminds me of Curtis Axel, and he opened against Harv. Gurv tagged in and locked up with Spencer. Sasaki entered and hit some chops on Gurv at 2:00. The brothers took turns tying up Sasaki’s arm. They all brawled to the floor. Harv jabbed a chair into Sasaki’s gut at 6:00. Spencer hit a flipping senton to the floor onto a pile of folder chairs on Gurv at 7:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant.

Harv hit a flying elbow drop off the stage onto Spencer. Sasaki hit a Pedigree onto a pile of chairs on the floor at 9:30. In the ring, Sasaki hit a DDT for a nearfall on Harv. Both Gurv and Spencer got back to their respective corners, and they both tagged in at 13:00, with Gurv hitting a spinning heel kick. Gurv tied Sasaki in a Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring, and the crowd taunted him to tap out. Spencer missed a top-rope Spiral Tap/Phoenix Splash. The BB hit stereo superkicks, then the Demolition elbow drop to pin Artemis. Decent brawl, and the crowd was fully into this.

Harv Sihra and Gurv Sihra defeated Artemis Spencer and Daisuke Sasaki at 15:54.

6. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kohei Kinoshita. My first time seeing Kohei, who is a bit smaller with shoulder-length hair. Takeshita flew from Boston after competing in an NJPW show 24 hours earlier. Kohei hit an enzuigiri and a dropkick. These two are childhood friends, Bocchini said. Takehita lifted Kohei by his neck and set him on the top rope. However, Kohei hit a huracanrana at 2:00. Takeshita hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He began hitting forearm strikes to the lower back. Kohei hit some to the chest that Takeshita no-sold. Takeshita applied a Boston Crab at 4:00. Kohei hit a fallaway slam with a bridge for a nearfall at 6:00! Impressive!

Takeshita nailed a top-rope superplex. He hit a German Suplex but Kohei rotated and landed on his feet. Kohei hit a German Suplex and knee to the chin. Takeshita hit a hard clothesline, and they were both down at 8:00, and this crowd was going NUTS with a “DDT!” chant, then “This is awesome!” Kohei hit another German Suplex with a bridge for a nearfall. Takeshita hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 10:30. He hit a stiff forearm that sent Kohei reeling. Kohei got another German Suplex for a nearfall and they were both down. Takeshita hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex, then another stiff clothesline for a believable nearfall at 12:00. He then hit the second-rope Falcon Arrow for the clean pin. That was stellar.

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kohei Kinoshita at 12:37.

7. Mao vs. Mike Bailey vs. Miyu Yamashita for the DDT Universal Title. Mao and Bailey often team up in DDT. (I believe TNA had a taping, so not sure why Bailey isn’t there.) Some good humor as Rich and Ethan HD teased Veda for dropping some f-bombs on commentary, with Veda defending herself, saying it was Mao’s catchphrase. They opened with a three-way knucklelock, and Miyu began kicking the guys. Everyone hit armdrags and a standoff at 1:30. Bailey hit a spin kick to her chest, and she rolled to the floor. Mao put his hands in his pockets and he did some Orange Cassidy-style dropkicks on Bailey. They all fought at ringside. In the ring, Mao and Miyu squared off at 4:30, and he hit a straight punch to her jaw and was LOUDLY booed.

Mao hit a split-legged moonsault, but Bailey made the save. Bailey hit a suplex on Miyu while having Mao’s legs tied up at 6:30. Miyu slammed Bailey onto Mao. She began peppering them both with stiff kicks. Mao hit a senton onto both of them at 8:30, and he hit a dropkick-and-senton combo for a nearfall. Bailey hit his series of kicks on Mao but missed a running Shooting Star Press. They all traded rollups. Miyu got a double backslide for a nearfall. They all hit spin kicks and all fell to the mat at 10:30. Great timing. They all got to their knees and traded forearm strikes, then more while standing. Miyu no-sold a series of blows from both men, until they worked together to knock her down.

Bailey hit his Speedball kicks on Mao, then his Triangle Moonsault to the floor on Mao. Bailey hit a stiff kick to her thigh that dropped her. Mao did a flip dive off the stage and onto both of them at 14:30. Miyu hit a Death Valley Driver on Bailey on the ring apron! Mao hit a top-rope 450 Splash onto both of them. Bailey hit a stunner on Mao; Mao hit one on Bailey. Bailey nailed the Green Tea Plunge (mid-ring Spanish Fly) on Mao, then his moonsault kneedrop at 17:30. He hit the Tornado Kick in the corner, and he nailed the Ultima Weapon for a nearfall, but Miyu made the save. Bailey dropped her with a superkick. Bailey set up for the Flamingo Driver, but Mao escaped. Miyu hit Yes Kicks on each of them. The guys hit stereo spin kicks to her head.

Bailey and Mao traded kicks. Mao hit a twisting kick to the head. Mao hit a cannonball in the corner on both. Mao hit a second-rope Michinoku Driver on Bailey, but Miyu hit a running knee to Mao’s head to break it up! Miyu nailed the Skull Kick to Bailey’s head and pinned him! New champion! I didn’t expect that!

Miyu Yamashita defeated Mike Bailey and Mao to win the DDT Universal Title at 21:30.

* Gringo Loco came to the ring; he is slated to face Miyu on Sunday afternoon. He got on the mic and said she has a major problem because they are facing each other. He challenged her to put the Universal Title on the line. She replied, “anytime, any place.” This brought out Nick Wayne! he got on the mic. Wayne noted he beat Ryan Clancy, AR Fox and Jack Cartwheel this week alone. He asked to be put in the main event on Sunday and make it a three-way! She accepted.

Final Thoughts: It’s close, but I’ll go with Takeshita’s match for best, with Bailey’s match for second. Both were really entertaining, and I wouldn’t argue with anyone who preferred the main event. A strong Cartwheel-Wayne match takes third. Gringo-Yuni was really good. This was just a really good show. I can do without the Myers-Dieno raunchiness, but the crowd loved it.