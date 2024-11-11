NXT TV preview: Iron Survivor Challenge matches set for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Cedric Alexander in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Cora Jade vs. Sol Ruca in an Iron Survivor Challenge qualifying match

-Adriana Rizzo vs. Nikkita Lyons

-Giulia and Stephane Vaquer vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

-Ava determines the next challengers for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Shawn Spears and Brooks Jensen visit Tony D’Angelo

Powell’s POV: The Iron Survivor Challenge matches will be held at the NXT Deadline premium live event on December 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory. Tuesday’s NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).