ROH on HonorClub lineup: Halloween Ring of Horror match set for tonight’s online show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Athena vs. Adadon in a Halloween Ring of Horror match for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Josh Woods vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Aaron Solo vs. Matt Taven

-JD Drake and Beef vs. Peter Avalon and Preston Vance

-Reyna Isis vs. Lady Frost

-Johnny TV in action

-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in action

-Billie Starkz in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).