ROH on HonorClub lineup: Halloween Ring of Horror match set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Athena vs. Adadon in a Halloween Ring of Horror match for the ROH Women’s Championship
-Josh Woods vs. Tomohiro Ishii
-Aaron Solo vs. Matt Taven
-JD Drake and Beef vs. Peter Avalon and Preston Vance
-Reyna Isis vs. Lady Frost
-Johnny TV in action
-“Gates of Agony” Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun in action
-Billie Starkz in action
