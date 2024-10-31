TNA Impact preview: The card for tonight’s Bound For Glory fallout show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.
-Josh Alexander and two mystery partners vs. Steve Maclin, Jonathan Gresham, and Eric Young
-Ash By Elegance vs. Dani Luna
-Lei Ying Lee in action
Powell’s POV: TNA taped television on Sunday in Detroit, Michigan at Wayne State Fieldhouse. TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
