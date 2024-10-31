AEW Collision lineup: AEW Women’s World Championship and Day of the Dead matches set for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Mariah May vs. Anna Jay for the AEW Women’s World Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Harley Cameron in a Day of the Dead match

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Komander

Powell's POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET.