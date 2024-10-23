NXT TV preview: Tuesday’s Halloween Havoc fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Je’Von Evans and Cedric Alexander for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King for the NXT Heritage Cup

Powell's POV: NXT will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.