The CW and WWE tout the success of the NXT on The CW premiere

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The CW and WWE issued the following press release on Wednesday to tout the success of the premiere episode of NXT on The CW.

BURBANK, CA (OCTOBER 2, 2024) – Last night’s WWE NXT broadcast television debut The CW Network delivered the largest audience for the weekly program since October 2023, with 895,000 Total Viewers, up +44% compared to last week’s episode on cable TV. The premiere peaked at 965,000 total viewers from 8:15-8:30 p.m. and was the #1 telecast on The CW this year among adults 25-54 (406,000) and adults 18-49 (354,000).

Fans following WWE NXT’s move to The CW saw Trick Williams regain the NXT Championship and featured guest appearances by WWE Superstars CM Punk, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The episode fueled triple digit increases compared to The CW’s Tuesday primetime season average, up +143% in total viewers, and delivered triple digit increases in total viewers for major markets including New York (WPIX-TV), Los Angeles (KTLA-TV), Dallas (KDAF-TV) and Detroit (WKBD-TV) versus last Tuesday’s primetime programming.

Close on the heels of The CW’s premiere of NASCAR Xfinity Series racing September 20, WWE NXT’s successful debut on The CW marks the second impressive premiere in as many weeks for The CW, again Demonstrating that viewers are increasingly turning into The CW for live sports.

In November 2023, The CW Network and WWE announced a five-year agreement to bring NXT wrestling to broadcast television for the first time ever. As the exclusive home of NXT, The CW will air 52 live weekly events throughout the season. Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90 percent of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner. Led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, NXT is extremely popular with younger audiences.

WWE NXT continues next Tuesday, October 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on The CW with a special live event from St. Louis featuring a guest appearance by WWE Superstar Randy Orton.

Powell’s POV: As previously noted, these numbers are strong for the premiere, especially considering it ran against the MLB playoffs and the second hour airing opposite the U.S. Vice Presidential debate.