NXT TV rating: The CW premiere

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 895,000 viewers for The CW network, according to a press release issued by WWE. The viewership count was up from last week’s 620,000 viewership total on USA Network.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.19 rating on USA Network. The numbers are strong for the premiere, especially considering it ran against the MLB playoffs and the second hour aired opposite the U.S. Vice Presidential debate. One year earlier, the October 3, 2023 edition of NXT delivered 857,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating for the No Mercy fallout edition.