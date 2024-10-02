AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery announce new media rights agreement

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Wednesday by AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery to announce their new media rights agreement.



October 2, 2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced a multi-year renewal of their highly successful five-year relationship with an expansive multi-platform media rights agreement that will provide fans with the widest available access ever to AEW’s most popular programming.

WBD’s networks and platforms will remain the exclusive home of AEW Dynamite (Wednesdays on TBS) and AEW Collision (Saturdays on TNT), with enhanced distribution rights across social platforms as well as building opportunities for additional AEW programming for linear and digital platforms in the future.

Additionally, for the first time, all AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision programming starting January 2025 will stream live exclusively on Max (U.S. subscribers only). All AEW programming airing on WBD’s networks will also be available to stream on demand on Max.

AEW and WBD will also collaborate to distribute AEW live pay-per-view events on Max at a discounted price per event, with all marketing and promotions of those PPV events exclusively centered on Max. AEW PPV distribution on Max will begin later in 2025, with additional information and pricing to be shared in the coming months.

“Tony Khan and the entire AEW team have been incredible partners, and we are thrilled to strike this expanded agreement to deliver amazing new AEW content and stories to TNT and TBS, as well as bring the thrilling live action to Max for the first time,” said Kathleen Finch, Chairman and CEO of US Networks, WBD. “We are focused on creating fresh and authentic experiences for AEW’s passionate and engaged fanbase while also introducing them to our growing lineup of high-action sports and entertainment at TNT and beyond.”

“We are honored to announce the extension of our incredible partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery,” said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. “This extension continues the tradition of iconic wrestling events broadcast on TBS and TNT, while also establishing a new legacy for AEW through weekly live streams on Max for years to come. We thank David Zaslav, Kathleen Finch and everyone at WBD for their tireless support of All Elite Wrestling since its inception, as well as the AEW fans, talent and staff that helped make this possible.”

Since its inaugural year in 2019, AEW has collaborated with WBD to build a next-generation, pro-wrestling franchise with captivating stories, dynamic and diverse characters, and energetic events all year round. AEW programming has reached more than 33 million fans this year across TBS and TNT, with AEW Dynamite on TBS ranking as Wednesday’s #1 cable entertainment program among P18-49. AEW Collision also ranks among the top 5 programs in its Saturday time slot among P18-49 and M18-49.

The addition of AEW’s popular programming on Max adds to an already robust slate of live programming available to U.S. subscribers, including CNN Max — a 24/7 live news stream featuring live news and programming, and in-depth reporting of all of the biggest news each day and the upcoming U.S. election cycle from CNN’s global news team; and, the B/R Sports Add-on, featuring live coverage of the upcoming MLB postseason, NHL and NBA regular seasons, NCAA Men’s March Madness, US Men’s & Women’s National Team soccer matches, Bellator MMA, Mountain West college football, MotoGP, FIA World Endurance Championship, world cycling, and — in 2025 — NASCAR, Roland-Garros tennis, and BIG EAST men’s and women’s college basketball.

Powell’s POV: Finally. The deal provides AEW short-term security, though the length of the deal was not disclosed. It’s certainly a positive that Dynamite and Collision will be available to stream via Max starting in January. The discounted pay-per-view pricing would seem to suggest that it is still a pay-per-view model, perhaps with the Max subscription price taken into account when its offered at a reduced rate on the streamer, meaning it could be a wash compared to the price on other platforms.

Variety.com listed the the deal as being valued “at upwards of $150 million per year when all elements are taken into account.” There’s no mention of AEW Rampage or the Battle of the Belts quarterly specials being included in the new agreement, nor is Tru TV mentioned. It’s also unclear whether Dynamite and Collision will remain two-hour shows. There’s still the widespread rumor of AEW negotiating with Fox for a deal of some kind. It’s unclear whether it would be with the actual Fox network or the FS1 cable network, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.