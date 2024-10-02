What's happening...

10/02 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 327): Rich Fann on the AEW media rights deal and Dynamite 5, NXT’s premiere on The CW, WWE Bad Blood, the Mr. McMahon documentary

October 2, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com columnist and podcast host Rich Fann on the AEW media rights deal and Dynamite 5, NXT’s premiere on The CW, WWE Bad Blood, the Mr. McMahon documentary, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 327) and guest Rich Fann.

