Britt Baker on the state of the AEW women’s division, how she prepared for her return to the ring

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following are the highlights of Scott Fishman’s interview AEW wrestler Britt Baker. Read the full interview at TVInsider.com.

Baker on the state of the AEW women’s division: “I think the storytelling is key. You have to set the women up for success, just like the men. Like any other thing in pro wrestling, people want stories. They want a reason to care about a match. We’re at a time in pro wrestling where there are so many fantastic, amazing, incredible wrestlers that can go out there and have a match of the year any day of the week. You have to get people involved in more than just the spectacular wrestling caliber we’re living in now.

“There has to be a reason or story. Who am I cheering for? Who am I booing? It’s a tale as old as time most of the time, good versus evil. I think we’re seeing so much with the women’s division. Kudos to Tony Khan for really building and seeing these storylines out. We have as many women’s stars now as ever. I’m so happy and proud of that. I remember our humble beginnings when we didn’t have a lot of female signed period, let alone major stars who can be real draws and needle movers and can really get that roar from the crowd. Our girls are either beloved or hated, and that’s what we want. That’s what we are building toward. I think the division is in a good place and only going to better places.”

Baker on preparing for her return to the ring: “I’ll tell you right now you can work out in the gym all you want, but nothing prepares you for in-ring action. AEW has a pretty intense protocol to get cleared. I would say when I was three months out from returning, I was in the ring twice a week with Bryce [Remsburg] in Orlando doing blow-up drills with Serpentico. God bless him, he works so hard and always killing himself helping people get cleared and return to action. He doesn’t get enough credit.

“Also, I would go to Atlanta and train in the ring with some wrestlers there. Darian Bengston, Carlie Bravo, The Renegade Twins, just to have bodies to train with. I’m so thankful for anyone and everyone. They will always have a special place in my heart. My match against Mercedes [Mone] was my second match in about a year. It’s a hard adjustment. You don’t get to practice live wrestling matches. You have reps when you are on TV. If you’re not on TV, you don’t get the reps. I’m actually excited and anxious to get back in the flow of things and back to being a regular TV wrestler. I want to be the face of the women’s division and top of the women’s division again.”

Other topics include why she disappeared after AEW All In, her match with Mercedes Mone, being a public figure, and more.