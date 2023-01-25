AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s show featuring Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal

-Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews for the TNT Title

-Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage

-Ricky Starks and Action Andretti vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

-Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho

-“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry and Hook vs. Ethan Page and Matt Hardy

-Billy Gunn holds family therapy for The Acclaimed and Gunn Club

Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal's match is a celebration of the life of today Jay Briscoe, who would have celebrated his 39th birthday today. Britt Baker was pulled from a Triple Threat with Storm and Soho due to injury. Dynamite will be live from Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena (the taping for Friday's Rampage will be held the same night).

AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Action Andretti vs. Daniel Garcia

Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena.