NXT Vengeance Day lineup: Additional matches set for next month’s premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Vengeance Day premium live event that will be held on Saturday, February 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a steel cage match for the NXT Championship

-Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. “Pretty Deadly” Kit Wilson and Elton Prince vs. “Gallus” Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. TBD in a four-way for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Wes Lee vs. Dijak for the NXT North American Championship

-Kayen Carter and Katana Chance vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Apollo Crews vs. Carmelo Hayes in a best of three falls match

Powell’s POV: The final spot in the NXT Tag Team Title match will go to the winners of Tuesday’s Triple Threat tag match with Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. NXT also added the best of three falls match and the women’s tag team title match since our last update. The venue has a listed capacity of 19,000, but it’s currently configured for 4,565 fans, according to Twitter.com/wrestletix. NXT Vengeance Day will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network internationally.