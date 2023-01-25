What's happening...

Jay Briscoe funeral services announced

January 25, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A candlelight vigil for Jay Briscoe will be held tonight at 7ET in Laurel, Delaware at the Lee Elliott Worship Center. A visitation will be held on Sunday at the Laurel High School gym with a visitation from 12-1ET with the funeral service beginning at 1ET. Delawareonline.com, which reported the service times, and also reported that the interment will be private.

Powell’s POV: The story contains notes about Jay recently serving as an assistant football coach for his son Gannon’s team, as well as how he and Mark Briscoe appeared in-character for a fun school function that led to the brothers sliming the school’s principal.

