WWE Smackdown results (10/11): Powell’s review of Roman Reigns’ return, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes for the U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,311)

Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Aired live October 11, 2024 on USA Network

[Hour One] A shot aired of Greenville while Michael Cole checked in on commentary and hyped the two title matches… Highlights aired of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes beating Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in the main event of WWE Bad Blood. They included footage of The Rock’s surprise appearance…

Jimmy Uso made his entrance and was introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Corey Graves checked in on color commentary. Jimmy welcomed fans to Smackdown. Jimmy said he was out of action for six months. A “welcome back” chant broke out.

Jimmy said he was put on a shelf by “little brother” Solo Sikoa. Jimmy said Sikoa didn’t have the balls to do it face to face. Jimmy said he was jumped from behind by Sikoa and his crew. Jimmy said it was going to be big bro vs. little bro and he would do what he’s done his entire life by kicking Sikoa’s ass.

Roman Reigns’ entrance music played and he made his entrance. Once in the ring, Reigns said he normally likes to run things systematically, but tonight he was going to shake things up. “Greenville, South Carolina, join me and acknowledge him,” Reigns said. “We don’t do this often and you gotta turn it up. Join me and acknowledge Big Jim.” The fans responded with “Uso” chants.

Reigns said he’s not an older brother, so he doesn’t understand the revenge. He also said he’s not a wise man, so he doesn’t come up with the creative, manipulative plans. Reigns said he is a Tribal Chief and that means he takes what’s his. Reigns said they took what was theirs for four years and they delivered.

Reigns said they had championships and money. Reigns said Jimmy asked him about buying a new house and he recalled telling him to buy them all because it didn’t matter. Reigns said he didn’t like where they were no. Reigns said he doesn’t like being out of control.

Reigns recalled saying he’s the greatest of all-time and he meant it. He said when they got to arenas, he wants fans to know that The GOATS were there and when they put their fingers up it means they are the ones. “Yeah, but we not, though,” Jimmy said. Fans chanted “Yes, you are.” Jimmy asked them how.

Jimmy said Reigns had no tribe and didn’t have the Ula Fala around their neck. Jimmy said they need help. Fans started chanting “yeet.” Jimmy said he knew one person they could get some help from. “No yeet,” Reigns declared. Jimmy said Reigns will forever be his Tribal Chief, but he’s the only one in the family who still acknowledges him. Jimmy left the ring and then his entrance music played. Reigns looked at Jimmy, who stopped and looked back at him before heading to the back…

Powell’s POV: They are putting the band back together. I went from suspecting it would happen before WarGames to wondering if they were going to hold it off until next year. But Jimmy’s statement that they need help certainly seems to point toward OG Bloodline vs. the current version of The Bloodline for the Survivor Series WarGames event. By the way, I’m filling in for Jake Barnett, who is celebrating his 15th wedding anniversary. Congrats to Jake and his lovely wife Lorri.

LA Knight was shown walking backstage. Cole hyped the U.S. Title match for after the first commercial break… An ad for Raw hyped the Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, and Cody Rhodes and Gunther standing face-to-face “for the first time ever”… [C]

Graves hyped the music video the company put out that includes footage of the CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Hell in a Cell match… Cole spoke about seeing several legends at Hell in a Cell while shots of the legends appeared on the screen… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes for the U.S. Title. The broadcast team recapped AJ Styles suffering a mid-foot ligament spring during his match with Hayes on last week’s show. Graves said Hayes told him that if he wins the title, he intends to bring back the spinner version of the title belt. They cut to an early picture-in-picture break while Knight was slamming Hayes’ head on the broadcast table. [C]

Andrade was seated at ringside. Footage aired of Andrade ignoring Knight’s handshake offer, which led to Hayes hitting Knight from behind. Back live, Knight powerslammed Hayes and then dropped an elbow on him before covering him for a two count.

A short time later, Knight stood on the middle rope, led the crowd in his chant, and then jumped up top before dropping an elbow on Hayes, which resulted in another two count. Hayes stuffed the BFT finisher and then dropped a leg on Knight before hitting him with a cutter for a near fall.

Hayes went up top. Andrade stood up, which got the attention of Hayes for a moment. Knight avoided Nothing But Net and came right back with the BFT and scored the pin. After the match, told Hayes to put the fries in the bag…

LA Knight beat Carmelo Hayes in 9:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

Powell’s POV: I think the idea was that Andrade standing up at ringside was just enough to distract Hayes. I assume this means we’ll be getting the deciding match of the unofficial best of seven series involving Andrade and Hayes.

Jimmy Uso was walking backstage when he encountered WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who thanked him. Jimmy told him to consider it a favor but not to expect more. Cody warned Jimmy that Solo isn’t the same guy he was when Jimmy left. Jimmy said it’s family business. Jimmy said it looks like Cody is handling things on his own and said “respect” before walking away…

Graves hyped Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther in a WWE Crown Jewel Championship match for the Crown Jewel event…

A promo video aired with Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Legend said they handled their business in NXT and earned a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Cole hyped the match as coming up next… [C]

Cole touted the hurricane relief effort via the American Red Cross. Footage aired of Bayley visiting a food shelf…

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson made their entrance, but they were interrupted by Kevin Owens, who rolled inside the ring dressed in a Dusty Rhodes t-shirt. Owens said he was told not to come to Smackdown. Owens said that was crap and he couldn’t let that happen. Owens said people are asking why he turned on Rhodes. Producers came out and Cole explained the fan footage angle from Bad Blood. Owens rolled to ringside and put on a headset. Owens said Rhodes actually turned on him.

Cody Rhodes came out and was held by Randy Orton and security guards while a few security guards held Owens in the ring. Orton entered the ring and pushed Owens. Owens broke free. Orton grabbed him from behind. Owens elbowed Orton, who responded by punching Owens in the face. Owens rolled to ringside while Orton calmed down inside the ring, telling security that he was good… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good follow-up angle. I like that Owens sees himself as the good guy in all of this. I’m surprised they didn’t air any of the fan footage of the angle that took place at Bad Blood.

Legend and Jackson were in the ring coming out of the break. NXT Champion Trick Williams was shown in the front row. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven stood by the broadcast table. Cole said Green still smelled from the dumpster match. The champions made their entrance. Footage aired of Green and Niven complaining about not getting a tite shot. Cargill said she stinks. Belair told them to sit at ringside and watch them work…

2. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The challengers attacked the champions from behind to start the match. Legend and Jackson hit a facebuster combo move on Belair. Legend covered Belair and had her pinned, but Cargill broke it up.

Legend dumped Belair to ringside. Jackson dropped off the apron and held Belair. Legend followed and ended up booting Green over the broadcast table. Belair kicked Legend and then elbowed Jackson. Belair returned to the ring and tagged out. Cargill hit Jackson with a big boot and then superkicked Legend off the apron. The champions hit their combo finisher and then Cargill pinned Jackson…

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson in 2:10 to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton were shown walking through the backstage area… [C]

Powell’s POV: It was nice to see the challengers get a near fall before they took the loss that was expected, particularly with the bigger tag title match already advertised for Raw. I get a kick out of Green’s act, but the idea that she smells a week after the dumpster match is an eye roller.

The broadcast team recapped footage of the angle involving Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes…

Nick Aldis, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes stood next to Cody’s bus. Orton told Cody he needed to get on his bus and assured him that he could fix things with Kevin Owens. Aldis said he needed Cody to win at Crown Jewel. Cody got on the bus. Aldis said Orton was the voice of reason and then asked, “Who would have thought?”…

WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton made their entrance while Cole hyped Jax vs. Liv Morgan for Crown Jewel.

[Hour Two] Jax delivered an in-ring promo while Stratton stood by. Jax gave credit to Bayley for being a worthy contender, adding that she even worked up a sweat during the match. Jax said no one in the Smackdown locker room an beat her, nor can her Raw counterpart Liv Morgan.

Jax said she will annihilate Morgan at Crown Jewel. Jax said she will become the first Crown Jewel Champion. Jax grabbed Stratton in a headlock and said then it will Tiffy Time. Jax released Stratton and said, “That’s when you cash in on Liv Morgan.”

Naomi made her entrance and spoke from ringside. Naomi said the only reason Jax had the title was that the “little broke down Barbie” helped her again. Naomi said Stratton isn’t even a good sidekick. Naomi said she pinned Stratton, just as she pinned Jax.

Jax said it took two people to pin her. Jax asked Naomi if she was there to be annihilated or find a partner so she could beat both of them. Naomi said she didn’t need help to beat Jax and said she could beat her on the spot. Jax called for Nick Aldis to send out a referee. When the referee ran out, entrance music played.

Raquel Rodriguez walked out and was followed by Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. Morgan said they came all the way to Smackdown to make an example of Jax. Morgan said she and her crew would watch Jax lose her match from ringside, just as Jax will lose to her at Crown Jewel. Jax shoved Naomi to the mat… [C]