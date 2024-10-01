Tony Khan touts AEW Dynamite 5 overrun, teases a possible announcement

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Tony Khan took to social media to announce a “significant” overrun for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite 5. Khan added that he “may have another announcement by showtime tomorrow.”
Powell’s POV: Wednesday marks the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, which seems like a great day to finally announce the new media rights deal.
Tomorrow, Wed, 10/2/24,
is the 5-Year Anniversary of the first ever AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite!
Thank you all!
Tomorrow’s Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Anniversary Show will have a significant overrun thanks to @TBSNetwork!
+
I may have another announcement by showtime TOMORROW
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 1, 2024
Jason, you undoubtedly have access to a much more accurate counter than I do.My query to you is this.. Just how many big announcements has Mr. Khan had? According to my abacus, it’s approximately 6348. But I may have missed a few thousand here & there. Just nosy.
I don’t know, but I know I’m annoyed whenever you ask me tribal questions about Tony Khan. Mock him all you want. You don’t need to ask me questions while doing so.
No need to be nasty about it Jason.I guess you just don’t get the sarcasm. It just seems that every other week or so,Khan has a “huge” announcement. Nothing tribal about it. I’d be making the same comment if it were Santino Marella. And Dixie Carter was most definitely guilty of the same thing. It’s just that it gets tiresome.