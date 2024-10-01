Tony Khan touts AEW Dynamite 5 overrun, teases a possible announcement

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tony Khan took to social media to announce a “significant” overrun for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite 5. Khan added that he “may have another announcement by showtime tomorrow.”

Powell’s POV: Wednesday marks the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, which seems like a great day to finally announce the new media rights deal.