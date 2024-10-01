NXT TV results (10/1): Moore’s review of The CW premiere featuring Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship with CM Punk as special referee, Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Chicago, Illinois at Allstate Arena

Aired live October 1, 2024 on The CW

[Hour One] NXT started out with a new mumble rap theme…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Senior Vice President of Development Creative, Shawn Michaels made his entrance to open the show. HBK welcomed the Allstate Arena to NXT’s debut on the CW Network. HBK unveiled a podium which had new NXT Championship titles. HBK then was about to do Hunter’s “Are you ready?” bit, but Paul “Triple H” Levesque showed up from behind to do it. Hunter and Shawn then did their combined DX “are you ready” bit…

Entrances for the NXT Women’s Championship match took place. Mike Rome handled the formal in ring championship introductions. The camera also focused on the new Women’s title design…

1. Roxanne Perez vs. Giulia for the NXT Women’s Championship. Both women started out at a stalemate during the chain wrestling. Both women traded quick rollups. Giulia put Perez in a STF. Giulia escaped a crossface with a rollup. The show cut to commercial.[c]

Back from break, Perez was working on Giulia with methodical offense and submissions. Both women traded slaps and pie facing. Giulia rallied with headbutts. Giulia hit Perez with Snapmares and a clothesline. Giulia got a two count off a Hammerlock Belly to Belly.