TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “ABC” Ace Austin and Chris Bey

-Eric Young and Steve Maclin vs. “Sinner and Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-Jordynne Grace, Masha Slamovich, Sol Ruca vs. Wendy Choo, Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz

-Heather Reckless’s makeover begins

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. AXS replays the show at 10CT/11ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays along with my TNA Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).