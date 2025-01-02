TNA Impact preview: The lineup for the first show of 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-Joe Hendry opens the show

-Tessa Blanchard returns to Impact television

-TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth speaks

-Mash Slamovich, Jordynne Grace, Jody Threat, and Dani Luna vs. Rosemary, Tasha Steelz, Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance in an eight-Knockouts tag

-Kushida vs. Ace Austin

-Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth

-Mike Santana speaks

-Jordynne Grace speaks

Powell’s POV: TNA Impact airs Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are available on Fridays. My audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).