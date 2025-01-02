ROH on HonorClub lineup: The card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Red Velvet vs. Hanako for the ROH Women’s TV Championship

-Homicide and Rocky Romero vs. QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

-Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. “Iron Savages” Bronson and Boulder and “Dark Order” Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds

-Harley Cameron vs. Ashley Vox

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on December 21, 2024 in New York, New York at Hammerstein Ballroom. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).