AEW Dynamite preview: The AEW Dynamite 5 anniversary show lineup

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet for the AEW International Championship

-Britt Baker vs. Serena Deeb

-Hangman Page vs. Juice Robinson

Powell's POV: The first episode of Dynamite was held on October 2, 2019 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. "Dynamite 5" will celebrate the fifth anniversary and will air live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center.