Northern Federation of Wrestling “Summer Haze 3” results: Vetter’s review of Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford vs. Ryan Clancy for the NFW Championship, Akira vs. Landon Hale, Delmi Exo vs. Mike Skyros

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Northern Federation of Wrestling “Summer Haze 3”

Streamed on IWTV.com

August 16, 2024 in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey at The Mecca

The crowd was alarmingly small at maybe 40 people; one week later to the day, this same venue set a record crowd for Violence X Suffering’s show featuring Homicide vs. Kenta. The ringside camera is really dark; the hard camera is fine.

1. “Timebomb” Pat Dynamite and Griffin McCoy vs. “Black & Yellow” Corey Jackson and Ting Shi. I’ve seen B&Y a couple times now. McCoy and Jackson, the bigger men on each team, opened. B&Y worked over Griffin early. Shi hit a flip dive to the floor onto Timebomb at 3:30, and all four fought on the floor. Back in the ring, Timebomb worked over Shi in their corner. Dynamite hit a series of clotheslines in the corner at 7:00. Corey got the hot tag and he hit a Saito Suplex. Shi hit a double missile dropkick. Shi hit a top-rope corkscrew crossbody block. Dynamite hit a SuperMan Punch, and suddenly everyone was down at 13:00. They got up and all traded punches. Dynamite accidentally speared McCoy! Shi hit a Swanton Bomb on Pat, but McCoy hit a uranage on Shi. McCoy then hit a uranage to pin Jackson. An okay match.

“Timebomb” Pat Dynamite and Griffin McCoy vs. “Black & Yellow” Corey Jackson and Ting Shi at 15:30.

2. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Dante Drago. BRG has been on MLW TV several times now and I always compare him to Backstreet Boy Nick Carter. I’ve seen Drago a few times in Wrestling Open; he’s short with short, dark hair. A feeling-out process early on. Drago finally hit a dropkick at 4:00. BRG hit a Flatliner for a nearfall, then a short-arm clothesline for a nearfall and he took control. Drago hit some flying forearms, then a crossbody block at 8:30. He hit a second-rope elbow drop for a nearfall. The ref got pushed into the middle. BRG hit a low blow punt kick, then his fisherman’s swinging neckbreaker for the cheap pin. So-so action.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Dante Drago at 10:18.

* Jack Tomlinson’s open casting call. Tomlinson came to the ring in a long red robe. He got on the mic but it was inaudible but he’s clearly making an open challenge.

3. Nic Robles vs. Jack Tomlinson. Robles is the 1980s rocker in his blue jean jacket and he came to the ring to Twisted Sister’s “I Wanna Rock!” I’ve seen Robles in Wrestling Open and Create A Pro. Tomlinson backed off and seemed to indicate he didn’t want to get hit in the face. They opened with basic reversals on the mat. Tomlinson is the heel and he kept control. Robles hit some clotheslines at 8:00 and a dropkick and a Stinger Splash, then a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. He hit a Rocker Dropper axe kick, but Tomlinson rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. In the ring, Tomlinson got a rollup, got his feet on the top rope for added leverage, and scored the cheap pin. Solid.

Jack Tomlinson defeated Nic Robles at 9:37.

4. Delmi Exo vs. Mike Skyros in an intergender match. Delmi seems taller than the average woman, but Mike is still taller and has a clear size advantage. He flipped her to the mat easily and grounded her. She knocked him down with a shoulder tackle, and she hit a swinging neckbreaker. Delmi hit a summersault splash from the apron onto Mike on the floor at 3:00. In the ring, she hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Mike regained control in the ring, hitting a Mafia Kick at 6:30. SKyros applied a half-crab, but she easily reached the ropes.

They went to the floor and he threw her through the curtain in the back. She returned at 9:00 wearing what is like a bizarre Venom mask. She got in the ring and hit a series of punches and forearms in the corner. She hit a shotgun dropkick and a dive through the ropes onto Mike. Delmi hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. She hit a series of slaps. Skyros applied a sleeper, then hit a double-arm DDT for the pin. That was decent.

Mike Skyros defeated Delmi Exo at 12:32.

5. Akira vs. Landon Hale. Hale shoved Akira; Akira threw his jacket at Hale and began punching him, and the ref called for the bell to begin. This was immediately more intense than any of the first four matches. They brawled to the floor so everyone one of the 40 fans had a front-row seat. They brawled around the building. They fought on the ring apron at 3:30, and Hale jumped onto Akira, who was lying on a sideways grocery cart! In the ring, Akira tied Hale up on the mat and he applied a Figure Four Leglock. Hale hit a suplex into the corner for a nearfall at 6:00. Hale hit a stunner, then a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall.

Akira hit a basement dropkick on the knee. They hit stereo Mafia Kicks, and Hale clotheslined him to the floor at 8:00. Hale dove through the ropes, but Akira caught him and flipped him onto the sideways grocery cart, and they were both down on the hardwood floor. They both got back in before a count out. They traded punches while on their knees. Akira hit a German Suplex at 10:30. Hale hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Akira hit a Burning Hammer then a sideslam for the pin. Good match; easily best of the night.

Akira defeated Landon Hale at 11:16.

6. “Edge of Hope” Mattick, Cerin Raine, and Jeremiah Richter vs. “The Lost Boys” Athan Promise, Ryan Rizz, and Juni Underwood for the six-man tag titles. The Edge of Hope are like the Forgotten Sons; they look like a motorcycle gang and I’ve seen them a few times. The Lost Boys are undersized kids and Young Buck wannabes; I know I’ve seen Athan and Juni, not sure about Rizz. The serious EoH kept one of the kids in their corner. Richter, the tallest on his team with long blond hair, hit some Mafia Kicks. The Lost Boys hit a team neckbreaker on Rizz for the pin. They kept beating up the scrawny kids afterwards.

“Edge of Hope” Mattick, Cerin Raine, and Jeremiah Richter defeated “The Lost Boys” Athan Promise, Ryan Rizz, and Juni Underwood to retain the titles at 10:05.

7. Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford vs. Ryan Clancy for the NFW Championship. They hit Alec, who immediately rolled to the floor. They had an awkward early exchange on a huracanrana move. Price hit a second-rope twisting crossbody block at 1:30. TJ hit a stunner on Alec in the ropes. TJ hit a side slam on Price, and he clotheslined Alec to the floor. Clancy hit some jab punches on TJ. He snapped TJ’s neck between his ankles (that’s Sabre’s move!) They did a suplex tower spot and everyone was down at 6:00.

Price and Crawford traded forearm strikes. Price hit a Rebound Lariat. Alec hit a half-nelson suplex on Clancy. TJ and Clancy traded punches. Clancy hit his picture-perfect dropkick to the face. Price immediately hit his series of knee strikes in the corner on Clancy. Clancy hit a German Suplex on Price, then a plancha to the floor on Price. In the ring, Clancy hit a top-rope frogsplash on TJ. However, Alec jumped into the ring, threw Clancy to the floor, covered the prone Crawford, and stole the pin! He got on the mic and ranted and raved, saying this is a new era.

Alec Price defeated TJ Crawford and Ryan Clancy to retain the NFW Title at 9:27.

Final Thoughts: Yes, I tuned in for this show based on just match No. 5 and No. 7, and I considered just watching those two matches. The main event was good — not great, but good. After an awkward start, they got moving and into a rhythm. The Akira-Hale match was good, and I’d go with Delmi-Skryos for third.

I feel bad for the promoters. I’ve seen a lot of shows from this venue, and as I noted, this building would draw 350-400 a week later. So, this was just shocking to see almost no one there. The fans who were there often looked like they had better places to be, too. Unfortunately, that ringside camera was often quite too dark; you could see the action but you wish it was better lit. I rarely saw this, but the negatives on this indy show outweigh the positives.