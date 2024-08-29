Villano V dead at age 62

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Rey Mendoza Jr., who worked as Villano V, died on Thursday at age 62. The cause of death was not disclosed in the online announcement made by the CMLL promotion.

Powell’s POV: Mendoza teamed with his brother Tomas, who wrestled as Villano IV, in WCW. Although the brothers were not featured prominently in WCW, the Mendoza family are lucha royalty in Mexico. My condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans.