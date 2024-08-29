What's happening...

AEW All Out lineup: The card for the next pay-per-view event

August 29, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday, September 7 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page in a cage match

-Will Ospreay vs. Pac for the AEW International Championship

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Chicago Street Fight

-MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Powell’s POV: It looks like they will go with Bryan Danielson vs. TNT Champion Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship, but the match has not been made official. Join me for my live review of AEW All Out as the show airs on pay-per-view a week from Saturday. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

