Netflix sets premiere date for the Vince McMahon documentary series

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix has set the premiere date for its six-part documentary series on Vince McMahon. Mr. McMahon will premiere on the streamer on Wednesday, September 25.

Powell’s POV: The art for the series lists McMahon as “mastermind” and “madman”. The teaser also stated that the footage includes interviews with the journalists who uncovered the allegations made against McMahon. It will be interesting to see how hard hitting the series is, especially now that WWE and Netflix are television partners.