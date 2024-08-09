WWE Raw preview: The updated card for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn in a best of three falls match for the Intercontinental Title

-Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Rhea Ripley kicks off the show

-Randy Orton appears

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Austin, Texas at Moody Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.