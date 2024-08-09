WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (8/9): Powell’s review of Roman Reigns’ return, DIY vs. Pretty Deadly for a shot at the WWE Tag Titles, Andrade vs. Santos Escobar for a shot at the U.S. Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,302)

Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

Aired live August 9, 2024 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a SummerSlam recap video… Corey Graves and Wade Barrett were on commentary, and Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Graves listed the attendance as 11,098. Cody said all eyes are on what happens next coming out of SummerSlam. Cody said the WWE Championship is “the North Star of our industry.” Cody said he’s been thinking about who he wants to defend his title against at WWE Bash at Berlin. “This guy…” Cody said before he was interrupted.

Solo Sikoa’s entrance theme played and he walked onto the stage with Tama Tonga and Tong Loa. Sikoa spoke as they walked toward the ring and something was censored as he spoke (I won’t miss Fox). Sikoa spoke about how he would have beaten Cody at SummerSlam.

Cody said Sikoa couldn’t get the job done and caused Jacob Fatu to get hurt. Cody said he beat Sikoa in the middle of the ring and said Sikoa is delusional if he thinks he is entitled to a rematch.

Sikoa, Tonga, and Loa climbed on the apron. Kevin Owens entered the ring behind Rhodes with two chairs. Owens handed a chair to Cody and then Sikoa and his crew dropped off the apron. Sikoa said he would deal with Cody later after he finds Roman Reigns. Cody said he would be right there waiting for him.

Cody called for his music to stop playing and then said he wanted to talk to Owens about something. Owens returned to the ring. Cody said he was sure it would be uncomfortable and Owens would likely say no. He recalled talking about who he would like to face for the WWE Championship.

“Kevin, I’d like to face you,” Cody said. Owens got a mic and said as much as he appreciates it, he doesn’t deserve a title match. Owens said title matches need to be earned and he’s done nothing to earn it. Owens pointed to his won/loss record over the last year and said he’s not the guy.

Cody pointed out the crowd was chanting, “You deserve it.” Cody said he and the people haven’t forgotten the sacrifices that Owens has made. Cody said Owens is still The Prize Fighter. Cody said he was going backstage to talk with Nick Aldis to make his case. Cody said after that conversation, the only thing he’ll need to say to Owens is that he will see him at Bash in Berlin…

It's a great babyface move for Cody to offer his friend a title shot. I could also see this not sitting well with the Randy Orton character at some point. Obviously, Orton has a World Heavyweight Championship match on the same show, but if Orton turns it could certainly be his heel logic. I hope they are fibbing about Jacob Fatu's injury and he makes a surprise appearance later.

Graves and Barrett ran through the previously advertised matches. Austin Theory and Grayson Waller made their entrance for the opening tag team match…

Byron Saxton interviewed B-Fab and “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They spoke about how it’s been three years since they’ve held championship gold and said A-Town Down is in their way. The trio made their entrance…

1. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (w/B-Fab) vs. “A-Town Down Under” Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. A graphic listed Raw returning to USA Network on Monday. Waller clotheslined Dawkins at ringside. Theory and Waller jawed with B-Fab. Ford hit both opponents with a flip dive on the floor heading into a break. [C]

Dawkins hit Waller with a shoulder block at ringside that sent him into the timekeepers area. In the ring, Ford escaped Theory’s A-Town attempt. Dawkins hoisted up Theory on his shoulders and then Ford hit what Graves called a Super Blockbuster, which led to the three count…

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated “A-Town Down Under” Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in 8:05.

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable tag team title match with the usual high energy from the Profits. Hopefully this is the start of a meaningful push for Ford and Dawkins. The Profits have been spinning their wheels for far too long.

Backstage, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens spoke in front of Nick Aldis. Cody wanted Owens to take the match, but Owens said he didn’t deserve it. Aldis said he was going to talk with Roman Reigns about a championship match.

Owens got fired up and questioned why Reigns deserved it. Owens complained about all of the interference during Roman’s title matches. Owens said the rematch clause hasn’t been enforced in years and said he never got one when he lost the World Heavyweight Championship.

Owens told Aldis that if he wants to see someone who deserves a title shot more than Reigns, he should go to the locker room and open the door. Aldis said he didn’t need to. He said Cody sees it, the fans see it, and now he sees it. Owens told Cody that he guessed he would see him in Berlin… [C]

Powell’s POV: I like that Owens took offense to Aldis considering Reigns for the title shot. The logic behind his complaints were sound and it’s good to see that the babyfaces are not just welcoming Reigns back with open arms after everything his character did.

Mainstream headlines regarding Roman Reigns’ return at SummerSlam were shown. A video package recapped Nia Jax beating Bayley to win the WWE Women’s Championship…

Tiffany Stratton was barking orders to a crew member about next week’s championship celebration for Jax when she got frustrated and told the man to leave. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson showed up and wanted Stratton to hose their party when they win the tag titles. Stratton made her exit once Prince and James started talking about their musical.

Stratton encountered Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. After mocking Stratton’s outfit, Green said everyone knows that Stratton just wants to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax. Niven agreed with Green. Stratton called Green delusional and then flung her hair in Green’s face before walking away…

A sponsored video recapped Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn beating Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles last week with help from Blair Davenport…

Jade Cargill made her entrance with Bianca Belair… [C]