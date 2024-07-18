TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Shad Khan, Carlos Colon, Al Snow, Mandy Rose, Great Sasuke, Joey Mercury

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy for the TNA Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an B grade in our post show poll from 45 percent of the voters. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A finished second with 40 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Carlos Colon Sr. is 76.

-AEW owner Shahid “Shad” Khan is 74.

-Al Snow (Al Sarven) is 61.

-Great Sasuke (Masanori Murakawa) is 55.

-Joey Mercury (Adam Birch) is 45.

-Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) is 34.