AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s edition of the AEW Rampage television show.

-ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly

-Minoru Suzuki vs. The Butcher

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy

-Chris Jericho and Big Bill vs. “The Outrunners” Turby Floyd and Truth Magnum

-Kris Statlander vs. Sydni Winnell

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena. Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show airs. However, Don has the night off, so my review will be available late Friday night.