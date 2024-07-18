AEW Collision lineup: New Unified Trios Champions to be crowned on Saturday’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne for the vacant Unified Trios Titles

-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a lumberjack match

-Darby Allin vs. The Beast Mortos

-Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida

-Holo.grm debuts

Powell's POV: Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington.