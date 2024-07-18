AEW Collision lineup: New Unified Trios Champions to be crowned on Saturday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.
-Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn vs. Christian Cage, Killswitch, and Nick Wayne for the vacant Unified Trios Titles
-Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a lumberjack match
-Darby Allin vs. The Beast Mortos
-Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida
-Holo.grm debuts
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Arlington, Texas at Esports Stadium Arlington. We are looking for reports or basic results from the various tapings in Arlington via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Don Murphy’s review of Collision will be available on Saturday night. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment