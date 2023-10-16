AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-Miro vs. Action Andretti

Powell’s POV: AEW Collision will be live from Memphis, Tennessee at FedExForum. Collision airs Saturdays on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. I am out on Saturday night for my gal’s birthday dinner, so Don Murphy’s Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII review will be available on delay. Will Pruett’s exclusive audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday nights or Sunday mornings.