AEW Dynamite results (9/4): Powell’s live review of Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Continental Title, Mariah May vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s Championship, final edition before All Out

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 257)

Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UW Panther Arena

Aired live September 4, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] Daniel Garcia made his entrance while Excalibur checked in on commentary with Taz and Tony Schiavone. Ring announcer Justin Roberts tried to introduce Garcia, who interrupted him and called out MJF, saying he wasn’t waiting for All Out and wanted to break his neck in Milwaukee.

MJF was seated in the crowd off the main floor. MJF had a glass of wine and said he didn’t want there to be any excuses made when he paints the canvas in Garcia’s blood and breaks his neck at All Out. MJF said unlike Garcia, he doesn’t attack people from behind like a coward. He said he same sure doesn’t do it while looking like an emaciated skinhead hooked on Ozempic.

Garcia said everyone knows that what MJF said was a lie and that everything about him is a lie. Garcia pointed to MJF’s tan and his trip to Turkey for a hair transplant that didn’t even work. Garcia said the fakest thing about MJF is his love for AEW.

Garcia said MJF could have as many fake tattoos painted on the back of his leg as he wants, people will never believe him. MJF tried to speak, but Garcia cut him off. Garcia said he wants MJF and the people who love him to suffer. Garcia said that if MJF can ever find a woman who will pretend to care about him for more than a year, he wants him to marry her and have a kid.

Garcia said MJF will think about him when he feels a tingle from his neck to his toes when he picks up the “ugly ass baby.” Garcia said the kid will ask if he was a wrestler, and MJF will have to tell the child that he was a wrestler until Garcia ended his career. MJF stood up and applauded Garcia.

MJF took his seat and said, “Did you guys hear that, Danny learned how to speak.” MJF said Garcia has so much to learn and so much maturing to do. MJF said he was trying to do Garcia a solid when he dumped him on his head. MJF said the people used to love him. An MJF chant broke out. MJF said it was too little too late.

MJF said he got too big and the fans turned on him like rats. MJF said Garcia shouldn’t want their love or championship belts because the more he gains, the more the fans will want to see him fall. MJF said Garcia’s friends and family will all turn on him after All Out, but he would make sure they couldn’t hurt Garcia the way they hurt him. An uncensored “shut the f— up” chant broke out.

MJF said he would protect Garcia by putting him in a wheelchair. MJF said the one person Garcia can trust is his mother. MJF said she’s a good woman who will take care of Garcia when he’s laid up in bed. “Lord knows you won’t be the first man lying on their back in her bed that she happily attended to,” MJF said with a smirk.

Garcia left the ring, hopped the barricade, and fought off security. Garcia got to MJF’s section and knocked down two more security guards, but MJF broke a wine bottle over his head. The broadcast team agreed that MJF played Garcia like a fiddle.

Garcia was bleeding from the forehead when MJF sat down next to him and put his arm around him. MJF said every man must go through hell before he gets to paradise. MJF thanked Garcia for awakening something in him. MJF said he would send Garcia straight to paradise on Saturday. MJF said Garcia could thank him later. MJF kissed Garcia’s bloody forehead, then dabbed the blood with his finger and then sucked it off his finger…

Powell’s POV: Garcia showed good intensity and both men delivered their promos well, but all of the talk about broken necks and implied death felt really over the top. On the bright side, they definitely established the blood feud tone heading into their match at All Out.

Backstage, Renee Paquette spoke with Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe, and Kyle O’Reilly. She noted that Will Ospreay would join The Conglomeration in a trios match in the show’s main event. Ospreay joined the interview and asked if Briscoe had any words of wisdom for him. Briscoe went into his usual fun mode while recapping how he agreed to team with Ospreay and then got fired up about their match…

Kazuchika Okada made his entrance while being introduced by Justin Roberts. The broadcast team announced a Continental Contenders Challenge for Friday’s AEW Collision. Kyle Fletcher made his entrance with Don Callis…

1. Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW Continental Championship. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Fletcher knocked Okada off the apron and then hit him with a suicide dive heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]