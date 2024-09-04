WWE Raw rating: The Bash in Berlin fallout and Labor Day edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.652 million viewers for USA Network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.796 million average. Raw delivered a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.56 rating.

Powell’s POV: The numbers were down due to Labor Day. The competition gets a lot tougher next week with the return of Monday Night Football. One year earlier, the September 4, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.704 million viewers and a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Labor Day edition.