Murphy’s Blog: NXT Heatwave Predictions – Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears for the NXT Championship, Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Title

CategoriesDON MURPHY MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Don Murphy, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@DonThePredictor)

WWE’s NXT brand takes over Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena – the same site as Saturday’s Money in the Bank show – for its annual Heatwave event. It’s always nice to see NXT venture outside of the WWE Performance Center in order to give the talent a chance to perform in front of a larger crowd. On paper, this is not one of the stronger lineups for an NXT, but I have no doubt that the effort and work rate will be there. Let’s run down the card.

Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Shawn Spears in a four-way for the NXT Championship. Williams had an interesting journey to the NXT Championship, but he’s been a bit cold since winning the title. This is in large part because the creative team has done a mediocre job in building up credible heels to challenge him. I think the four-way stipulation is the perfect scenario to have Ethan Page win the title without actually pinning Williams (that distinction likely goes to Evans). Williams is still popular enough to thrive in chase mode while Evans and Spears continue their mid-card feud.

Don Predicts: Ethan Page wins the NXT Championship.

Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship. I can’t say this match does much for me, but I think the original plan was to have Perez face the incoming Giulia until Giulia was sidelined by injury. It’s always an awkward situation to have a heel vs. heel match even though the creative team has done a decent job building Vice up as a credible challenger. Despite this, I don’t see her as a realistic threat to actually take the title.

Don Predicts: Roxanne Perez retains the NXT Women’s Championship.

Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s North American Championship. I thought that making Jordan the first NXT Women’s North American Champion was a bit curious, so I’m interested to see how she fares here. Ruca has a bright future with some title runs down the road. Given that this is Jordan’s first defense, I don’t see the creative forces moving on from her right now.

Don Predicts: Kelani Jordan retains the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship. Femi is one of my favorites and he has a bright future. There’s no doubt that Lee will make Femi look great. Femi will likely continue his reign and I’m hoping Lee gets to join his colleagues in the Rascalz as part of WWE’s ongoing partnership with TNA Wrestling.

Don Predicts: Oba Femi retains the NXT North American Championship.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson for the NXT Tag Team Titles. The story has been that Frazer hasn’t been taking the team seriously, opting to pursue singles title match opportunities, which has upset Axiom. This will likely lead to a Chase and Hudson title win and a breakup for Axiom and Frazer. Chase and Hudson have been mid-card acts at best, but Chase University is over with the live crowd so I have no issue putting the titles back on them.

Don Predicts: Andre Chase and Duke Hudson win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

(Pre-Show) Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic vs. Jacy Jayne and Jasmyn Nyx. Grace and Petrovic are an odd pairing, but I’m high on Jayne and would love to see her elevate Nyx so that they become a top level team. I’m expecting the heels to go over, with Grace somehow costing Petrovic, leading to a match between the two.

Don Predicts: Jacy Jayne and Jasmyn Nyx defeat Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic.

Stop back tonight for John Moore’s live review of NXT Heatwave.