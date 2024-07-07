ROH on HonorClub results (7/4): Robinson’s review of Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty, and Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Metalik and Komander in Proving Ground matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 71)

Taped June 20, 2024 in Allentown, Pennsylvania at PPL Center

Streamed July 4, 2024 on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show opened with The Infantry in front of a green screen playing with fireworks while saying they are hosting the Independence Day episode. They made a joke about the Will Smith movie before moving on to real American history and talking about The Cookout…

1. Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds in a Unified Trios Championship Proving Ground match. Colton ran the ropes super fast and tripped Uno/ Then the men traded shoulder block attempts before Uno changed the side and got the block. Dark Order called for their finisher but got cut off by the rest of BCG. Dark Order eventually mounted everyone for the ten punches and then the big irish whip collision in the middle. Dark Order teased their finisher again but just posed instead. Juice played like a dog and pretended to pee on them before Reynolds chased him around the ring.

Back in the ring, Austin hit a crossbody block and tagged Austin who stomped Reynolds in the corner. Austin hit a float over vertical suplex for a two count. Juiced tagged in and hit a senton splash for a two count. Reynolds rolled up Juice for a two count after he got distracted by hip swiveling with Uno. Juice locked in a chin lock that Reynolds powered out quickly and judo tossed him but he walked into an axe kick from Juice that got a two count.

Reynolds hit a wrist lock neckbreaker and got the hot tag to Uno who hit right hands on the Gunns and charing clotheslines and splashes in the corners. Uno eventually missed but tagged Silver who hit a crossbody off the top. Dark Oder hit a triple dropkick on all BCG members hung out on the ropes. Dark Order went for their finisher again but it got broken up. Austin got a rollup on Reynolds for two. Reynolds turned around and got hit with 3:10 to Yuma for the pinfall.

Unified Trios Champions Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson defeated “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver by pinfall in a Proving Ground match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fine TV trios match with fun action.

The Infantry’s green screen showed the Liberty Bell this time as they talked about the Declaration of Independence and ran down the rest of the matches…

A recap aired of Kyle Fletcher losing his ROH TV Championship to Atlantis Jr. in Mexico along with Fletcher challenging for a rematch on his home turf…

Backstage, Athena was happy about having her own locker room and security guards. Red Velvet and Queen Aminata showed up and the guards got in between. They both said they had championship matches at Death Before Dishonor. Athena laughed and said she wasn’t even cleared. Lexi clarified that she got an email that said Athena did have to wrestle. “Tony Khan,” Athena yelled as she left the room…

The Infantry’s green screen was in front of the Capitol building this time and they talked about all kinds of Washington DC things. They hyped up the history you can watch on HonorClub.

2. ROH Tag Team Champions “Undisputed Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Komander and Metalik (w/Alex Abrahantes) in a Proving Ground match. Taven swatted away a dropkick attempt from Komander and chopped him. Taven hit a splash in the corner but missed a second and got hit with some kicks. Komander hit a springboard flying head scissors. Komander tried a wheelbarrow but got picked up and put in the Kingdom corner. Bennett came in and hit a big forearm. Komander flipped out of a back drop attempt and got the tag to Metalik.

Metalik hit a slingblade bulldog and hit a rope walking dropkick for a broken up nearfall on Bennett. Kingdom got dumped outside by Komander and Metalik hit them with a huge suicide dive. Komander hit all three men with a twisting Asai moonsault and landed on his feet. Back in the ring Kingdom was able to hit a pop up Bayonet on Metalik. Metalik got trapped in the wrong corner getting hit with quick tags. Metalik got slingshot into a kick from Taven and then a springboard elbow for a two count.

Bobby Cruise announced “Five minutes remaining”. Metalik got put on the top by Bennett and Metalik fought him off and hit a huge sunset bomb for the double down. Both Taven and Komander tagged in and Taven popped up Komander who drop kicked Benentt out of the ring. Komander hit an around the world DDT and went to the top rope. Komander hit a rope walking shooting star press for a broken up nearfall. Bennett got dumped to ringside again. Luchadors hit a double hip toss and an assisted standing moonsault for a two count on Taven. Kingdom hit Rockstar Supernova on Metalik and got the pinfall.

ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Metalik and Komander by pinfall in a Proving Ground match.

After the match, Kingdom put the boots to the luchadors as the bell rang and the crowd booed…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Just another Kingdom match. Nothing wrong with that, nothing spectacular either.

An introductory video package aired for Mason and Monsoor, the MxM Collection…

The Infantry’s green screen was in front of Mount Rushmore. They said it was missing something and then they changed it to pictures of themselves and plugged Death Before Dishonor…

3. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty in a Proving Ground match. The men traded some early chain wrestling before Yuta flipped out of a headlock and hit a dropkick for a quick one count. Yuta locked in a cravat and held on to it through some break attempts. Yuta hit a DDT for a two count. Yuta hit some chops that actually almost got the crowd to come back to life. Moriarty blocked a drop kick attempt with a big boot and hit a drop kick of his own. Moriarty hit an uppercut for a one count.

Moriarty locked in a hammerlock and did some finger and joint manipulation on the other arm before bridging back on it and getting a two count. Moriarty clapped to try and wake up the crowd but it just echoed in the cavernous arena. Moriarty locked in a straight jacked that Yuta tried to stand up but Moriarty just stood up with him. Moriarty headbutt the back of Yuta with the straight jacket locked in. Yuta rolled back and through and started hitting hammer and anvil elbows and Moriarty used his first rope break.

Yuta got dumped to ringside, but skinned the cat and dumped Moriarty to ringside and hit him with a suicide dive that got a small “Yuta” chant going. Back in the ring, Yuta hit a bridging German suplex for a two count. Moraiarty hit a flying head-scissors and came down with his Border City Stretch locked in and Yuta had to use his first rope break to get out.

Both men engaged in more chain wrestling that ended with another Border City Stretch and then a roll up by Yuta for a one count. When they popped up they both traded a few forearms and headbutts and got a double down. Yuta locked in a tombstone position submission and then they traded a bunch of nearfalls with trap pins. They rolled all over the ring trading one count nearfalls that actually had the crowd chanting “One!” They did that for a literal 30 seconds. They stood up and traded forearms as the time counted down.

Lee Moriarty lasted the time limit with ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in a Proving Ground match to earn a future championship match.

After the match, Shane Taylor and Anthony Ogogo came down to the ring and Yuta begrudgingly bailed up the ramp…

Robinson’s Ruminations: That was a rough pure rules match. It had some good action in it, but the crowd really didn’t care until that last minute of the match or so. Overall, this was a throw away episode of ROH, even though we did get the first three matches announced for Death Before Dishonor. My weekly audio reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).