03/10 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 350): Pro Wrestling Boom (Not Quite) Live – AEW Revolution fallout show with Rich Fann

March 10, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by PWTorch.com’s Rich Fann (filling in for Jonny Fairplay) for a chat about the AEW Revolution event, Queen of the Ring, WWE Raw at MSG, and NXT Roadblock. The BlogTalk platform is no more, so we are unable to do a live show temporarily. Our next post event Boom show will be on Monday, April 8 coming out of AEW Dynasty…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 350) with co-host Rich Fann.

