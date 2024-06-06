What's happening...

AEW Dynamite rating: MJF’s return, AEW World Championship match

June 6, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 790,000 viewers for TBS, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from the 787,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.28 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last week’s 0.25 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 768,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating on USA Network. One year ago, the June 7, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 903,000 viewers and a 0.33 rating.

  1. TheGreatestOne June 6, 2024 @ 5:10 pm

    MJF = 3k with no competition. Woof.

