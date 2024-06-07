NXT Battleground, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, Mick Foley, Taeler Hendrix, Mark Starr, Howard Finkel, “Superstar” Billy Graham, Iron Sheik

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Battleground will be held on Sunday in Las Vegas, Nevada at UFC Apex. We will have a live review as the show streams on Peacock beginning with pre-show notes or the start of the live card at 7CT/8ET. A same night audio review will be available as this week’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live from Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum Center. The show features Solo Sikoa anointing Tonga Loa into The Bloodline. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s Smackdown audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday nights or Saturday mornings.

-AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT at 9CT/10ET. The show was taped on Wednesday in Loveland, Colorado at Blue Arena. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from Council Bluffs, Iowa at Mid-America Center. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett has the night off, so my same night audio review of Collision will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Birthdays and Notables

-Mick Foley is 59.

-Taeler Hendrix is 35.

-Kayla Braxton is 31.

-The late “Superstar” Billy Graham (Wayne Coleman) was born on June 7, 1943. He died at age 79 on May 17, 2023.

-The late Mark Starr (Mark Ashford-Smith) died of a heart attack on June 7, 2013 at age 50.

-The late Howard Finkel was born on June 7, 1950. He died on April 16, 2020 at age 69.

-The late Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) died of cardiac arrest at age 81 on June 7, 2023.