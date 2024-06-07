NXT Level Up spoilers: Results of tonight’s Peacock show (spoilers)

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show. The results are courtesy of PWInsider.com.

-Tank Ledger defeated Tavion Heights

-Adriana Rizzo beat Wren Sinclair

-Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne over Javier Bernal and Drake Morreaux

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday mornings.