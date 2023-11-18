NXT Level Up results (11/17): O’Connor’s review of Riley Osborne vs. Tavion Heights, and Dani Palmer vs. Tatum Paxley

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 92)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed November 17, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Dani Palmer made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard and Vic Joseph welcomed us to the show…

1. Dani Palmer vs. Tatum Paxley. Paxley grabbed the hair of Palmer as the opening bell rang. Palmer applied a headlock which forced Paxley to her knees. A monkey flip from Palmer sent Paxley to the ring apron but Paxley turned the momentum in her favor by working on the knee of Palmer. As the match rolled on, Palmer looked for a kick but her knee buckled and Paxley continued working on the knee and leg. Paxley gained a near fall but Palmer hit a dropkick and looked to go to the top to finish, but Paxley grabbed the leg of Palmer and dragon screwed the leg across the middle rope. Paxley followed up with her ‘psycho trap’ finisher for the three count.

Tatum Paxley defeated Dani Palmer via pinfall in 5:31.

The commentary team hyped Riley Osborne vs. Tavion Heights as the main event…[c]

2. Riley Osborne vs. Tavion Heights. A stalemate between the two men in the early goings until Osborne worked on the arm of Heights. Heights rolled through and worked on the mid section of Osborne. Osborne looked to counter but was shrugged off by Heights who elevated Osborne high in the air with an overhead belly to belly suplex. A gut wrench suplex gained Heights a near fall before he worked on the ribs and back of Osborne with a torture rack. Osborne hit a combination clothesline and bulldog and a dropkick for a two count and looked to finish from the top. Heights met him on the turnbuckle but Osborne headbutted Heights which dropped the Olympian to the canvas. Osborne followed up with the shooting star press for the victory.

Riley Osborne defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 5:46.

As Osborne celebrated his victory, Heights applauded him as the commentators asked if mutual respect was earned tonight as the show went off the air…

John’s Ramblings: A pair of enjoyable matches this week. Dani Palmer and Tatum Paxley had a competitive women’s match, and Riley Osborne continues to shine and could be a player in the future on the main NXT roster if the powers that be continue to get behind the youngster. A bounce back episode after a rather disappointing edition last week.