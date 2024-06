CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE star Nikki Garcia (f/k/a Nikki Bella) was announced as part of the cast of “The Traitors” season three. Watch the full cast reveal below or via the Peacock YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: The second season was a big hit. The third season is simply listed as coming soon. The first two seasons are available for streaming on Peacock.