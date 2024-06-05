What's happening...

AEW Dynamite preview: MJF returns on tonight’s TBS show

June 5, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-MJF returns

-Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship

-Saraya vs. Mariah May

-“Blackpool Combat Club” Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Magnus, Volador Jr., Rugido, and Esfinge

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live from Loveland, Colorado at Blue Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne June 5, 2024 @ 9:06 am

    Love the building they’re running. They need to find more of these AHL/G-League sized buildings for their weekly shows.

