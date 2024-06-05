AEW Dynamite preview: MJF returns on tonight’s TBS show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-MJF returns
-Swerve Strickland vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW World Championship
-Saraya vs. Mariah May
-“Blackpool Combat Club” Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta vs. Magnus, Volador Jr., Rugido, and Esfinge
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Loveland, Colorado at Blue Arena.
