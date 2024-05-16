AEW Collision/Rampage taping in Portland (reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Johnny Rodz, The Godfather, Mike Bennett, Mickie Knuckles, Buddy Roberts, Ashley Massaro

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Collision and AEW Rampage will be taped tonight in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. We are looking for reports or basic results from both tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes the Champions Challenge match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received an A grade in our post show poll from 33 percent of the voters. B finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 40 percent of the vote. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Johnny Rodz is 83.

-The Godfather (Charles Wright) is 63.

-Mickie Knuckles is 40.

-Mike Bennett is 39.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) was born on May 16, 1947. The Fabulous Freebirds member died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012.

-The late Ashley Massaro died of suicide at age 39 on May 16, 2019.