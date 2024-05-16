AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.
-Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor
-Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay
-Hook and others compete in a qualifier for a potential shot at the FTW Title
Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
