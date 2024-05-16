AEW Collision lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-Will Ospreay vs. Shane Taylor

-Serena Deeb vs. Anna Jay

-Hook and others compete in a qualifier for a potential shot at the FTW Title

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. Join me for my live review as Collision airs Saturday on TNT at 7CT/8ET with AEW Rampage airing afterward. Will Pruett’s audio reviews of Collision are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).