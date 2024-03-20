AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage in Toronto, last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Sting, Homicide, Caprice Coleman, Matt Taven

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The show features Christian Cage vs. Adam Copeland in an I Quit match for the TNT Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight immediately following AEW Dynamite at 9CT/10ET on TBS. The show is bumped from its usual Friday slot due to NCAA basketball coverage. Stick around for my live coverage of Rampage after Dynamite, and I will also have some Rampage thoughts in my Dynamite audio review.

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Toronto. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a B grade in our post show poll from 34 percent of the voters. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an B grade in our post show poll from 44 percent of the voters. F finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sting (Steve Borden) is 65.

-Homicide (Nelson Erazo) is 47.

-Caprice Coleman is 47.

-Matt Taven (Matthew Marinelli) is 39.

-Jonathan Gresham is 36.